Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border

Mar 29, 2024, 2:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOOERS, N.Y. (AP) — Two men from Senegal froze to death were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border, New York state police said.

The bodies of Abdoulaye Ndoye and Ndongo Sarry, both 25 years old from Dakar, were found Monday in the border town of Mooers. A Border Patrol agent was on a routine search in the woods when a canine detected a body under the snow, and then a second body, state police said in a release Thursday.

Authorities did not say why they believed the men were in the woods, though their bodies were found in a rural part of northern New York that has become increasingly popular for people trying to cross illegally into the United States from Canada by foot.

Autopsies determined the cause of death to be hypothermia due to exposure in a wet and cold environment. A coroner ruled the deaths accidental, according to police.

State police were investigating.

The number of illegal crossings at the northern border is small compared to the southern border. The northern border is expansive and unfortified, but illegal crossings can be perilous, especially in the winter.

In December, the body of a 33-year-old woman was found in a northern New York river after a crossing.

United States News

Associated Press

Former Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke wins Democratic primary in Chicago-area prosecutor’s race

CHICAGO (AP) — Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former appellate judge, has won the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney over Clayton Harris III, an attorney with party backing. The race is open because State’s Attorney Kim Foxx decided not to seek a third term. It was among the most spirited and competitive contests in […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

UNLV releases video of campus shooter killed by police after 3 professors shot dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Images of a campus police officer diving behind a patrol vehicle to escape gunfire and then fatally shooting a gunman outside a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, are among newly released video of a deadly rampage that left three professors dead and a fourth badly wounded last December. […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mother says she wants justice after teen son is killed during police chase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother says she wants justice for her 17-year-old son who died when a police SUV ran over him in the small Mississippi Delta town where he lived. Kadarius Smith and one of his cousins were out walking March 21 when a Leland Police Department vehicle chased them and fatally struck […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Children race to collect marshmallows dropped from a helicopter at a Detroit-area park

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — It rained marshmallows at a suburban Detroit park on Friday as children raced to snatch up thousands of the gooey treats being dropped from a helicopter. The annual Great Marshmallow Drop took place at Catalpa Oaks County Park in Southfield, hosted by Oakland County Parks. Hundreds of children waved and cheered […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Robot disguised as a coyote or fox will scare wildlife away from runways at Alaska airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A headless robot about the size of a labrador retriever will be camouflaged as a coyote or fox to ward off migratory birds and other wildlife at Alaska’s second largest airport, a state agency said. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has named the new robot Aurora and said […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

3 Pennsylvania men have convictions overturned after decades behind bars in woman’s 1997 killing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has overturned the convictions of three men imprisoned for decades in the 1997 slaying of a 70-year-old woman even though their DNA never matched that found at the scene, but they will remain in prison while a prosecutor decides whether to appeal. The Delaware County judge on Thursday ordered […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border