Arizona man sentenced 10-plus years in prison for sexually abusing child in grade school

Mar 29, 2024, 4:00 PM

An Arizona man was sentenced to 122 months in prison for sexually abusing child in grade school, federal prosecutors announced on Friday, March 29, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars last week for sexually abusing a child in grade school, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

A judged sentenced 61-year-old Charles Michael Moreno of Tucson to 122 months in prison to be followed by lifetime supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Moreno pleaded guilty in May 2023 to one count each of sexual abuse of a minor and abuse of a minor and two counts of abusive sexual contact. The plea deal was reached after he’d been indicted on 14 counts of sexual abuse in 2020.

When, where did Arizona man sexually abuse student?

The abuse came to light in 2018, but it started years earlier. The victim told a high school counselor about multiple instances of abuse by Moreno dating back to the student’s time in grade school.

The crimes occurred in Tucson and on the Tohono O’odham Nation, prosecutors said.

The FBI and the Tohono O’odham Police Department investigated the case.

