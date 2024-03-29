Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Five wounded when man shoots following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar

Mar 29, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Five people were wounded early Friday after what Detroit police say was a dispute over a parking space outside a blues club.

The argument started about 2:45 a.m. and had become physical when one man involved pulled a gun from a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd, Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters.

“When he came back he brought a gun, as most cowards do,” Fitzgerald added. “Five people get shot over a parking spot is just silly to me.”

The gunman then drove away. Seven or eight shell casings were found in the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

Fitzgerald said it appears only one of the shooting victims was involved in the fight. The others were bystanders. All five, ranging in age from 33 to 49, were hospitalized in stable condition, he added.

Police also are looking into why the club still was open for business after 2 a.m., since it doesn’t have a city permit for extended hours, Fitzgerald said.

United States News

Associated Press

‘Ozempig’ remains Minnesota baseball team’s mascot despite uproar that name is form of fat-shaming

For a Minnesota minor league baseball team known for a history of outlandish promotions, the idea of naming its longtime live pig mascot after the weight loss drug Ozempic made perfect sense. The St. Paul Saints quickly found out that not everyone was amused by the pig’s name, Ozempig, or the team’s posting of a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former NYPD officer acquitted of murder in shooting of childhood friend during confrontation

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been acquitted of murder in the shooting of his childhood friend during a confrontation on Long Island. A jury on Thursday convicted Errick Allen, 30, only of menacing in the May 12, 2020, shooting of Christopher Curro, Newsday reported. Allen was off duty […]

2 hours ago

Louis Gossett Jr. speaks at the screening of "A Raisin in the Sun" at the TCM 10th Annual Classic F...

Associated Press

Actor Louis Gossett Jr., who won an Oscar and an Emmy, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for "Roots," has died.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas appeals court overturns voter fraud conviction for woman on probation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has overturned a Fort Worth woman’s voter fraud conviction and five-year prison term for casting an illegal provisional ballot. Crystal Mason did not know that being on probation for a previous felony conviction left her ineligible to vote in 2016, the Second District Court of Appeals […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

France asks for foreign police and military help with massive Paris Olympics security challenge

France says it has asked 46 countries if they would be willing to supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics this summer, as organizers finalize security planning for the French capital’s first Games in a century while on heightened alert against potential attacks. The Interior Ministry said Friday that the […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake shakes southern Illinois; no damage or injuries reported

GERMANTOWN, Ill. (AP) — An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 has been reported in southern Illinois, near the Missouri state line, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The earthquake was detected about 6:55 p.m. Thursday north of Germantown, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of St. Louis, at a depth of just over 14 miles (22.5 kilometers). […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Five wounded when man shoots following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar