10 cats rescued from overnight apartment blaze in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Ten cats were rescued from an apartment blaze in Phoenix early Friday, officials said.

Fire personnel responded to a single unit at an apartment complex near Glendale and 27th avenues around 2:30 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

“Fire crews arrived and quickly declared a working fire” Capt. Shaun DuBois said in an email. “Hose lines were deployed to the second floor to attack the flames in the fire occupancy and search for victims.”

The resident wasn’t home during the time of the blaze, fire officials said.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.