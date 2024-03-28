Southbound I-17 lanes in north Phoenix reopen after crash caused shutdown

PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened in north Phoenix at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

A crash at milepost 221 caused the closure at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Traffic officials are redirecting southbound traffic onto Loop 303.

*CLOSURE* I-17 southbound is closed at Loop 303 due to a crash at milepost 221. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/vmeHGkTWUa — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 28, 2024

ADOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

However, the northbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.