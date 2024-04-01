PHOENIX — Arizona Gives Day returns Tuesday with more than 1,000 nonprofits anticipated to participate in the annual virtual fundraiser.

Donors can contribute to their choice of nonprofit year-round but Tuesday is the official day of giving, a tradition that has been around since 2013.

All contributions made are tax-deductible and could be eligible for the Arizona qualified charitable tax credit, the qualified foster care tax credit or the public school tax credit.

Organizations expected to gain from the day of giving include educational and musical nonprofits, those supporting animal care centers and wildland firefighters.

Arizona Gives is run by nonprofit advocate AZ Impact for Good, which formerly was called the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum.

How much money is raised during Arizona Gives Day?

Early donations are already underway this year and nearly $400,000 has been given to about 450 of the 1,029 organizations as of Thursday.

In 2023, more than $5.3 million was raised for 875 of the 986 participating fundraisers. The year before, more than $6 million was donated to nonprofits.

More than $42 million has been raised for nonprofits through Arizona Gives since 2013.

