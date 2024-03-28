1 killed, 5 injured in wrong-way collision near Buckeye

PHOENIX — One person was killed and five others were injured in a wrong-way collision south of Buckeye on Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 9:50 p.m. on State Route 85 near the Gila River.

The driver of a black sedan that crashed into a vehicle carrying five people died at the scene, DPS said.

The people in the other vehicle, three of whom were children, were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

SR 85 was closed overnight while crews investigated the crash, but the freeway has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

UPDATE: All lanes now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 28, 2024

