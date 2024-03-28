Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hawaii says 30 Lahaina fire survivors are moving into housing daily but 3,000 are still in hotels

Mar 27, 2024, 6:17 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday some 3,000 people displaced by Lahaina’s wildfires are still living in hotels more than seven months after the August blaze but that up to 30 people are moving to longer-term housing each day.

Green told a news conference the state and federal government have lined up sufficient long-term rental units to shelter everyone who is currently in one of 11 hotels still housing survivors. The state and federal governments are also building some modular transitional housing units for displaced residents. Green said he expects all displaced residents will leave the hotels by July 1.

Nearly 8,000 Lahaina residents were living in 40 hotels in the days immediately after the fire.

Maui has a severe housing shortage. In West Maui, much of the housing that does exist has been used as vacation rentals for tourists. In December, Green threatened to use the “hammer” of emergency orders to impose a moratorium on Maui short-term rentals if enough property owners didn’t make their units available to Lahaina residents.

But Green said Wednesday such a moratorium won’t be necessary. He said the state has contracts for 1,300 units and that the number of households in hotels has dropped to under 1,300.

One issue now, Green said, is that many available rentals are not in West Maui, and some Lahaina residents have refused them because they want to stay near their jobs and their children’s schools.

“A lot of people have been offered an apartment, housing, and have rejected it because it’s too far away from West Maui, or it didn’t suit their family circumstance,” Green said.

Green said people are being given four opportunities to accept housing that is offered and two chances to appeal an option provided. He said some people have rejected housing four, five and even six times. Green said authorities are trying to be understanding because they don’t want to disrupt people’s lives even further but that people will need to leave the hotels eventually.

“Once that transitional housing comes online, honestly, people will have to go move into those if they haven’t left the hotels yet because it’s only fair,” Green said. “We need the resources so that we can build the next school, so that we can rebuild clinics that were lost during the fire.”

The fire destroyed 3,971 properties and caused $4 billion to $6 billion in property damage.

Of these properties, 561 were occupied by homeowners. One-quarter of these lots have already been cleared of debris, Green said.

“That means they’re going to get permits sometime later this year to begin to rebuild back in Lahaina,” Green said, while acknowledging water, sewer and electricity service will need to be restored to these lots.

United States News

Associated Press

A $500K house was built on the wrong Hawaii lot. A legal fight is unfolding over the mix-up

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman who purchased a vacant lot in Hawaii was surprised to find out a $500,000 house was built on the property by mistake. She’s now mired in legal wrangling over the mix-up. Annaleine “Anne” Reynolds purchased a one-acre (0.40-hectare) lot in Hawaiian Paradise Park, a subdivision in the Big Island’s Puna […]

8 minutes ago

Migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S. could be arrested...

Associated Press

Texas law to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S. remains on hold after court ruling

Texas wants to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S. A new court ruling ensures that law remains on hold.

18 minutes ago

Joe Lieberman, a political heavyweight, dies at 82...

Associated Press

Joe Lieberman, former senator and Democrats’ VP pick in 2000, dies at 82 years old

Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, a Democrat who nearly won the vice presidency with Al Gore in the 2000 election, is dead.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lou Whittaker, among the most famous American mountaineers, has died at age 95

SEATTLE (AP) — Lou Whittaker, a legendary American mountaineer who helped lead ascents of Mount Everest, K2 and Denali, and who taught generations of climbers during his more than 250 trips up Mount Rainier, the tallest peak in Washington state, has died at age 95. RMI Expeditions, the guide company he founded in 1969, confirmed […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

An indicted Tennessee judge is sent to jail after her bond is revoked for positive cocaine tests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee criminal court judge was sent to jail Wednesday after her bond was revoked for testing positive for cocaine while she was out of custody pending a trial on charges of coercion of a witness and harassment. Online records showed Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was booked into […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

4 people killed and 5 wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois, with a suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Four people were killed and five were hurt in stabbings in northern Illinois on Wednesday, authorities said. A suspect is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said one of the people who was wounded remained in critical condition. “My heart […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Hawaii says 30 Lahaina fire survivors are moving into housing daily but 3,000 are still in hotels