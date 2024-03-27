Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

4 people killed and 5 wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois, with a suspect in custody

Mar 27, 2024, 2:40 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Four people were killed and five were hurt in stabbings in northern Illinois on Wednesday, authorities said.

A suspect is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said one of the people who was wounded remained in critical condition.

“My heart goes out to the families right now that are suffering a loss,” Redd told reporters.

She said the Rockford Police received a medical call at 1:14 p.m. followed by additional calls for police and paramedics. She said in the city, “we have four individuals who are deceased. We have one that’s in critical condition right now and an additional four that are in stable condition.” Not all of the victims had stab wounds and none were shot, according to Redd.

Three people died at the scenes. The fourth died at a hospital.

“We don’t believe there’s any other suspects that are on the run or at large at this particular time,” she said. “Right now, we don’t have a clear motive as to what caused this individual to commit such a heinous crime.”

Redd said residents in the area were being asked to review their home surveillance camera footage for anything related to the attacks.

Rockford’s population is about 150,000 and it’s 90 miles (144.84 kilometers) miles northwest of Chicago. The violence Wednesday came days after a teenage employee of a Walmart in Rockford was stabbed and killed inside the store.

“Today, we are shocked by another horrific act of violence against innocent members of our community,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. Now that the suspect is in custody, he continued, “Our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery.”

The mayor wrote on the city’s Facebook page that “multiple jurisdictions” are “working on multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what transpired in an effort to prevent this from happening again.”

The suspect was arrested by a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy after they were called to a reported home invasion, Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

“The young lady ran from him,” Caruana said of one of the survivors. “She got some stab wounds in her hands and her face. She is in serious condition. One of the good Samaritans stopped to help her out. He did get some stab wounds. He is being checked out.”

Resident Eric Patterson described the rampage that had turned his quiet street into a crime scene as nonsensical. “You can’t rationalize this,” Patterson said. “It’s almost like playing a video game, but it’s reality. It makes no sense. It’s like Grand Theft Auto. ‘I’m going to run over the mailman here. I’m going to stab a couple people there. I am going to go in this house over here.’”

Cassandra Hernandez, another Cleveland Avenue neighbor, said she is friends with one of the victims and fears for the life of the postal worker who neighbors believe was both hit by a vehicle and stabbed during the attack.

“You never expect this here,” Hernandez said. “We have such great neighbors,” she said, describing the postal worker as “a very good man. I am very sad.”

