ARIZONA NEWS

Georgia man found guilty of child sex crimes in Arizona

Mar 27, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

Dennis Evan Carraher, 59, was found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 and m...

Dennis Evan Carraher, 59, was found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 and molestation of a child on March 26, 2024. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Georgia man was found guilty by a jury of child sex crimes in Arizona on Tuesday, authorities announced.

Dennis Evan Carraher, 59, was found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 and molestation of a child, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Carraher abused two children, including one who was 7 years old, who he knew and became close with through family friends.

The 7-year-old child eventually reported the abuse.

Carraher faces a consecutive life sentence for the conviction of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 as well as a minimum of 10 years in prison for molestation of a child.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

“I have no tolerance for anyone who abuses a child. My office will aggressively prosecute these crimes and will seek lengthy prison sentences for child molesters,” County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Georgia man found guilty of child sex crimes in Arizona