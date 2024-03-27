Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Being HIV-positive will no longer automatically disqualify police candidates in Tennessee city

Mar 27, 2024, 11:18 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Having HIV will no longer automatically disqualify someone from serving as a Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer, the Tennessee city agreed in a legal settlement on Friday.

The agreement settles a federal discrimination lawsuit filed last year by a former Memphis police officer of the year. The officer, who filed under the pseudonym John Doe, said Nashville police rescinded a job offer in 2020 upon learning that he had HIV. That was in spite of a letter from his health care provider saying he would not be a danger to others because he had successfully suppressed the virus with medication to the point that it could not be transmitted.

At the time, Nashville’s charter required all police officer candidates to meet the physical requirements for admission to the U.S. Army or Navy. Those regulations exclude people with HIV from enlisting and are currently the subject of a separate lawsuit by Lambda Legal, which also represented Doe. Since then, Nashville has voted to amend its charter.

In the Friday settlement, Nashville agreed to pay Doe $145,000 and to rewrite its civil service medical examiner’s policies. That includes adding language instructing medical examiners to “individually assess each candidate for their health and fitness to serve” as first responders or police officers.

“Medicine has progressed by leaps and bounds, allowing people living with HIV to live normal lives and there are no reasons why they cannot perform any job as anyone else today,” Lambda Legal attorney Jose Abrigo said in a statement. “We hope this settlement serves as a testament to the work we need to continue to do to remove stigma and discrimination and update laws to reflect modern science.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department last month sued the state of Tennessee over a decades-old felony aggravated prostitution law, arguing that it illegally imposes tougher criminal penalties on people who are HIV positive. Tennessee is the only state that imposes a lifetime registration as a “violent sex offender” on someone convicted of engaging in sex work while living with HIV.

United States News

Associated Press

Illinois Supreme Court to hear actor Jussie Smollett appeal of conviction for staging racist attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court will hear an appeal of actor Jussie Smollett’s disorderly conduct conviction for staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019, then lying to Chicago police about it. The court on Wednesday accepted the appeal from Smollett, formerly a cast member of the television drama “Empire.” […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Talks on luring NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to Virginia are over

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Negotiations to lure the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to northern Virginia have “ended” and the proposal to create a development district with a new arena for the teams “will not move forward,” the city of Alexandria said in a statement Wednesday. Virginia’s House speaker also confirmed he’d been […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan convicted in sprawling bribery case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan was convicted Wednesday of racketeering, bribery, fraud and giving false statements to investigators in a sprawling pay-to-play corruption scandal at City Hall. The federal jury reached the guilty verdict less than 24 hours after lawyers finished closing arguments, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sentencing […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with avoiding potential bloodshed

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A robotic dog is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home. The dog named Roscoe was part of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and deployed on March 6 in a Barnstable house after police were fired upon. Police […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

2 high school wrestling team members in West Virginia are charged with sexual assault

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia minors are facing sexual assault and other charges following an alleged incident at a hotel involving members of a high school wrestling team, authorities say. Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said the perpetrators are each facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden administration will lend $1.5B to restart Michigan nuclear power plant, a first in the US

The federal government will provide a $1.5 billion loan to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan, officials announced Wednesday. Holtec International acquired the 800-megawatt Palisades plant in 2022 with plans to dismantle it. But now the emphasis is on restarting it by late 2025, following support from the state of Michigan and the […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Being HIV-positive will no longer automatically disqualify police candidates in Tennessee city