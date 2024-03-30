PHOENIX– Grammy-award winning band Twenty One Pilots will be commencing their global headline tour and making their way to Phoenix this summer.

The band will perform at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Aug. 30 as part of “The Clancy World Tour.” Special guests are yet to be determined.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5. Presales for the show will sale 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, the duo Twenty One Pilots blurred genre boundaries, blending hip-hop, electronic music and pop throughout the 2010s.

Their chart-topping hits “Stressed Out,” “Ride” and “Heathens” catapulted them to stardom, making them one of the few artists ever to achieve two simultaneous top 10 singles. The pair won their first Grammy in pop duo performance for “Stressed Out.”

Furthermore, their 2015 album, Blurryface, enjoyed remarkable longevity, remaining on the Billboard 200 chart for an impressive four years.

In honor of the release of Clancy — set for May 17 — Twenty One Pilots will kick off The Clancy World Tour on August 15 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Presented by Live Nation, the tour will journey across North America throughout the fall, with shows planned for New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.