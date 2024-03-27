Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden administration will lend $1.5B to restart Michigan nuclear power plant, a first in the US

Mar 27, 2024, 9:24 AM

The federal government will provide a $1.5 billion loan to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan, officials announced Wednesday.

Holtec International acquired the 800-megawatt Palisades plant in 2022 with plans to dismantle it. But now the emphasis is on restarting it by late 2025, following support from the state of Michigan and the Biden administration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S. It still faces hurdles, including inspections, testing and the blessing of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, known as the NRC.

“Nuclear power is our single largest source of carbon-free electricity, directly supporting 100,000 jobs across the country and hundreds of thousands more indirectly,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor.

The Palisades plant is along Lake Michigan, a two-hour drive from Chicago. A Michigan utility, CMS Energy, owned it from 1971 until the plant was sold to Louisiana-based utility Entergy in 2007. It was shut down in 2022.

Holtec said it has long-term commitments so far from two electric cooperatives to buy power from the plant.

“The repowering of Palisades will restore safe, around-the-clock generation to hundreds of thousands of households, businesses and manufacturers,” said Kris Singh, Holtec president and chief executive.

Critics, however, have emerged. A coalition opposed to restarting what it derisively calls a “zombie reactor” has requested a hearing at the NRC.

Holtec spokesman Patrick O’Brien said it will take four to five months to finalize the financial deal with the government.

“It is a loan we have to pay back,” he said.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter, at https://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

Associated Press

Being HIV-positive will no longer automatically disqualify police candidates in Tennessee city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Having HIV will no longer automatically disqualify someone from serving as a Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer, the Tennessee city agreed in a legal settlement on Friday. The agreement settles a federal discrimination lawsuit filed last year by a former Memphis police officer of the year. The officer, who filed under the […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 high school wrestling team members in West Virginia are charged with sexual assault

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia minors are facing sexual assault and other charges following an alleged incident at a hotel involving members of a high school wrestling team, authorities say. Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said the perpetrators are each facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Stephen Richer responds to Kari Lake asking for default in defamation suit

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss what Kari Lake asking for default in defamation suit means for stolen election conspiracy theorists.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona election official reacts after Kari Lake asks for default in defamation suit

Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake aims to pivot away from an ongoing defamation case and shift focus to the upcoming election season. Despite her attempts to dismiss Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s lawsuit against her, the case has advanced. Lake recently filed for a default judgment hearing, seeking jury-determined damages. Richer appeared on Arizona’s […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allies and Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney reached a settlement agreement Wednesday in a lawsuit over who controls Walt Disney World’s governing district. In a meeting, the members of the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement agreement, ending almost two years of litigation that was […]

4 hours ago

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lies on top of the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Marylan...

Associated Press

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

Two were rescued but the other six, part of a construction crew that had been filling potholes on the bridge, were missing and presumed dead.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Biden administration will lend $1.5B to restart Michigan nuclear power plant, a first in the US