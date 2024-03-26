Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Louisiana Legislature opened window for sex abuse survivors to sue, but state’s high court shut it

Mar 26, 2024, 1:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Advocates for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse say they will ask Louisiana’s Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling that wiped out 2021 legislation giving them a renewed opportunity to file civil damage lawsuits over their molestation.

The ruling bucked a trend. Advocates say 24 other states have laws, upheld as constitutional, that revived the right to sue for people abused as children. Until last week’s 4-3 decision in New Orleans, Utah was the only state where such a law was found unconstitutional.

Richard Trahant, an attorney who handles cases for sex abuse victims, said Monday that the Louisiana high court will be asked to reconsider its Friday ruling. “Respectfully, any one, or all four of the justices in the majority should change their votes and move to the right side of history and the law.”

Richard Windmann, president of the group Survivors of Childhood Sex Abuse, said proponents of the law would go the U.S. Supreme Court.

Another possible avenue mentioned by advocates would be to amend the state constitution, which would require approval from two-thirds of the state House and Senate and approval from voters statewide.

“We are sure as hell NOT giving up!” Kathryn Robb, executive director of Child USAdvocacy, said in an email.

It was unclear how many people would be affected by the ruling. Trahant said he expects the Archdiocese of New Orleans will seek to “disallow or minimize” many the more than 500 claims tied up in an archdiocese bankruptcy case.

“As far as new lawsuits that have not been filed yet, that number is harder to quantify,” Trahant said. “We have had some cases in a holding pattern for three years, and it has been an excruciating wait for those victim-survivors. ”

The law upended by last week’s decision was passed by the Louisiana Legislature in 2021 and amended in 2022. It gave victims of past abuse, whose deadlines for filing a civil lawsuit had expired, until June of this year to file. At the time, its chief sponsor, Rep. Jason Hughes, a New Orleans Democrat, cited research that showed the average age for child sex abuse victims to report the crimes is 52.

Friday’s decision came in a case filed against the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette by plaintiffs who said they were molested by a priest in the 1970s while they ranged in age from 8 to 14, according to the Supreme Court record.

Supreme Court Justice James Genovese, writing for the majority of the court, said the law conflicted with due process rights in the state constitution. Upholding it, he wrote, would would “upend nearly a half of a century’s jurisprudence” holding that the protection against lawsuits once a time limit had passed was a right that couldn’t be taken away “ despite the sickening and despicable factual allegations in this case ….”

Justices Scott Crichton, Jefferson Hughes and Piper Griffin voted with the majority.

Chief Justice John Weimer dissented, saying the majority “does not attempt to examine, much less explain, how due process is violated in this instance.”

Justices Jay McCallum and William Crain also dissented.

Advocates said the ruling exacerbated longstanding emotional trauma.

“A lot of survivors are really triggered and really upset about what happened.” John Anderson of suburban New Orleans said Monday. Anderson, 57, said he was victimized four decades ago by a now-deceased Catholic deacon in the New Orleans area and has long been active in moves to hold church officials accountable.

“I fielded hundreds of victim-survivor phone calls since Friday, in various states of mental distress,” Windmann said. “After all they went through, again they are re-traumatized, re-victimized.”

United States News

Associated Press

Feds say California’s facial hair ban for prison guards amounts to religious discrimination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government is asking a court to halt California’s enforcement of a rule requiring prison guards to be clean-shaven, saying it amounts to religious discrimination for Sikhs, Muslims and others who wear beards as an expression of their faith. The civil rights complaint filed Monday by the U.S. Justice Department […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

One month out, Jazz Fest begins preps for 2024

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Fair Grounds Race Course, which plays host to the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, begins its annual transformation in earnest Tuesday as organizers prepare to take over the field this spring for two weekends of music, food and fun. “Jazz Fest is back starting today!,” exclaimed festival producer […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police investigate death of girl whose body was found in pipe after swimming at a Texas hotel

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found inside a large pipe for a lazy river at a Houston hotel where she’d been swimming with her family. Aliyah Jaico’s death on Saturday was ruled an accidental drowning by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Ohio’s gender-affirming care ban violates the state constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two families of transgender minors filed a constitutional challenge on Tuesday to an Ohio law that severely limits gender-affirming health care for youth under 18. The litigation, brought in Franklin County Common Pleas Court by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Ohio and the global law firm Goodwin, alleges the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Court tosses Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers’ challenge of state, federal voter access actions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An attempt by conservative Pennsylvania lawmakers to overturn a shift to automatic voter registration was dismissed by a federal court on Tuesday, along with their other challenges to actions designed to boost voter registration. The lawsuit, filed by 24 Republican state lawmakers in January, challenged the legality of a 2021 executive […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 pilots taken to hospital after Army helicopter crashes during training in Washington state

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) — An Army helicopter crashed at a military base in Washington state during a routine training exercise Monday night, sending the two pilots to a hospital. A Joint Base Lewis-McChord spokesperson told The News Tribune Tuesday that what the person called an “aviation mishap” on Monday night involved a U.S. […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Louisiana Legislature opened window for sex abuse survivors to sue, but state’s high court shut it