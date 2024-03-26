Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Defendant sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly road rage incident in Mesa

Mar 26, 2024, 10:30 AM

Mugshot of Frank Martin Lawrence III, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa in 2020.

Frank Martin Lawrence III was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa in 2020. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)

(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – A defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa four years ago, authorities announced Tuesday.

Frank Martin Lawrence III, 35, was sentenced in late February after pleading guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in August 2023, according to court records.

The deadly road rage incident started when Carolyn Bui was driving home with her boyfriend, James Ackerman Jr., on Jan. 11, 2020.

After Bui honked at Lawrence for veering into her lane, the defendant followed her to an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Eighth Avenue.

How did Mesa road rage incident turn deadly?

Lawrence did donuts in the parking lot before getting out of his vehicle and punching Bui in the face, prosecutors said. He then got back in his vehicle and ran down Ackerman Jr., who was trying to record the attacker’s license plate.

Ackerman, 22, died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Lawrence fled the scene, but investigators eventually identified him as the driver. He was in custody for an unrelated assault case when police arrested him for the deadly road rage incident in October 2020.

“This defendant’s out-of-control behavior cost the life of an innocent victim,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press released Tuesday. “Road rage is a criminal offense that happens all too often in our state.”

Arizona was ranked as the worst state in the U.S. for confrontational drivers by Forbes Advisor in 2023.

Stock image of a road closed barrier. A section of US 93 in Wickenburg was closed after a crash on ...

US 93 temporarily closed after crash in Wickenburg, between metro Phoenix and Kingman

A section of the highway between metro Phoenix and Kingman was temporarily closed after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Stock photo of two Breeze Airways planes on the tarmac. The low-cost carrier is launching service b...

Kevin Stone

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways to launch new service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia

Breeze Airways is adding seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia, this fall, the low-cost carrier announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

...

Video: Will Ohio man’s prison sentence for election-related death threats deter similar incidents in 2024?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary.

2 hours ago

...

Video: Man sentenced to prison for election-related death threats. Will that stop others making threats?

3 hours ago

A split-panel image shows an ammo can found by a hiker near Hillside, Arizona, on the left, and the...

Kevin Stone

Partially assembled pipe bomb found with IED components by Arizona hiker

A man hiking in rural Arizona with his children made a potentially explosive discovery last week: a partially assembled pipe bomb.

3 hours ago

Diana Bishop and her son John Weber, both of Buckeye, went to California and haven't returned. (Buc...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Buckeye woman who never returned from trip with son

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who didn't return home from an out-of-state trip with her son.

5 hours ago

...

Defendant sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly road rage incident in Mesa