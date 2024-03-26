PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a Buckeye mother and her son who didn’t return home from an out-of-state trip, authorities said.

Diana Bishop, 77, and her son John Weber, 60, were last seen on Sunday, the Buckeye Police Department said

A neighbor took the pair to a Phoenix Greyhound Bus Station set for the San Diego area, police said. They were supposed to return on Monday but did not.

Bishop, who suffers from dementia, did not have her medication, cellphone, or purse with her at the time of departure. Neither have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to call the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-34-6411.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.