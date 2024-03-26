Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Buckeye mother and her son who never returned back from trip

Mar 26, 2024, 5:59 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

Diana Bishop and her son John Weber, both of Buckeye, went to California and haven't returned. (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

(Buckeye Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a Buckeye mother and her son who didn’t return home from an out-of-state trip, authorities said.

Diana Bishop, 77, and her son John Weber, 60, were last seen on Sunday, the Buckeye Police Department said

A neighbor took the pair to a Phoenix Greyhound Bus Station set for the San Diego area, police said. They were supposed to return on Monday but did not.

Bishop, who suffers from dementia, did not have her medication, cellphone, or purse with her at the time of departure. Neither have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to call the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-34-6411.

