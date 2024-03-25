Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Mar 25, 2024, 10:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

10. $842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

United States News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 23 The Washington Post on SCOTUS and abortion The Supreme Court declared nearly two years ago, when it overruled Roe v. Wade, that the rules on abortion were now up to the states — but as the justices hear a critical case this week […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Firefighters in New Jersey come to the rescue of a yellow Labrador stuck in a spare tire

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in southern New Jersey came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck in a spare tire. The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company crew found Daisy, an 11-month-old yellow Labrador, when they responded to a Franklin Township home last Thursday. Her neck was deep in the middle of the tire […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Authorities ID brothers attacked, 1 fatally, by a mountain lion in California

GEORGETOWN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the brothers who were attacked, one fatally, by a mountain lion in Northern California during the weekend. Taylen Robert Claude Brooks, 21, was killed in a remote area northeast of Sacramento on Saturday in the first fatal encounter with a cougar in the state in two decades. His […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter reunited with her son after giving birth in woods in 2022

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley has been reunited with her son as she awaits trial on reckless conduct and other charges after giving birth more than a year ago in a tent in subfreezing temperatures, her attorney said Monday. Alexandra Eckersley, 27, showed up last week […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina court official resigns as state probes allegations of tampering with Murdaugh jury

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina court official under investigation amid allegations of tampering with the jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial announced her resignation on Monday. Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill said that her resignation would take effect immediately during a news conference in front of the courthouse. Serving as clerk […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?