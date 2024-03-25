PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized following the second multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. near 40th Street, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Three people were transported to a hospital in critical condition, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

One person required extrication to be removed from the vehicle and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The freeway was temporarily closed for approximately 45 minutes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

