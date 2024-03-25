PHOENIX — A woman was seriously injured after falling 15 feet during a hike on a Sedona trail on Sunday, authorities said.

The Sedona Fire Department said she was hiking on the side of Cathedral Rock Trail.

The 1.5-mile trail is described as “more of a rock climb than a hike” by the U.S. Forest Service. It is steep and difficult in some spaces.

A recent influx of rain has made the rocks on the trail very slippery, the Sedona Fire Department said.

Showers and thunderstorms moved across northern Arizona, bringing blankets of snow and rain across many areas.

At 242 PM MST/342 PM MDT, shower and thunderstorms continue to move southeast across northern Arizona. The snow level is around 5000 feet. I40 between Winslow and New Mexico will be impacted through 5PM MST/6PM MDT. #azwx pic.twitter.com/z8airrUMZe — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 24, 2024

Safety tips to use when hiking on a Sedona trail

The Sedona Fire Department shared tips for people to use to avoid dangerous falls and injuries.

Always have a hiking partner and a charged cell phone, Sedona FD said.

Proper clothing is also essential to be safe on the trails, the department added.

Sedona FD also warned hikers to know what trail they’re on and where they accessed it. This way, emergency personnel can perform swift rescues during dangerous situations.

