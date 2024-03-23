PHOENIX — CRUjiente Tacos, a restaurant in Phoenix, is scheduled to be featured in a new episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” next month.

The episode is slated to air on Friday, April 5 at 9 p.m. Arizona time. (Check local listings as times vary by cable provider.)

The restaurant is located at 3961 E. Camelback Rd.

Per its website, CRUjiente Tacos “is a modern neighborhood taqueria in a lively intimate dining and bar space that interprets the evolution of tacos with redefined renditions of the classic Mexican street taco.”

In the episode, host Guy Fieri will visit CRUjiente Tacos’ kitchen, and co-founder and executive chef Rich Hinojosa will showcase the restaurant’s taco creativity.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which premiered on Food Network in 2007, is one the network’s most popular shows.

