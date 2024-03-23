Close
If the games weren’t exciting enough, the Men’s Final Four is bringing a weekend jam-packed with events around Phoenix for residents and visitors of all ages. Sports fans, college students, families, music junkies: there is something for everyone!
Tip-off your weekend with a trip to the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. As you take your first steps through the doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Experience the thrill of the Men’s Final Four like never before!
Register below for your chance to win tickets to the Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One! 

