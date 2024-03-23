Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal Goodyear lake crash involving wife

Mar 23, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 6:47 am

Anthony Maiorana was arrested for manslaughter after he crashed a vehicle into a West Valley lake, ...

Anthony Maiorana was arrested for manslaughter after he crashed a vehicle into a West Valley lake, killing his wife on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Goodyear Police Department photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Goodyear Police Department photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested for manslaughter after he crashed a vehicle into a West Valley lake, killing his wife, Friday night, authorities said.

Anthony Maiorana of Goodyear, 25, was behind the wheel when the vehicle drove into a residential lake within a gated community near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Goodyear Police Department said. The vehicle was submerged in the water.

Maiorana was able to get out of the vehicle but a second occupant, 35-year-old Megan Maiorana of Goodyear, was found dead in the vehicle by a dive team. Police later confirmed Anthony and Megan were married.

Anthony Maiorana was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was taken into custody at the hospital when police suspected alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

He was taken to the hospital and later booked.

Maiorana is facing multiple charges, including extreme DUI and reckless driving.

