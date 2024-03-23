PHOENIX — A man was arrested for manslaughter after he crashed a vehicle into a West Valley lake, killing his wife, Friday night, authorities said.

Anthony Maiorana of Goodyear, 25, was behind the wheel when the vehicle drove into a residential lake within a gated community near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Goodyear Police Department said. The vehicle was submerged in the water.

Maiorana was able to get out of the vehicle but a second occupant, 35-year-old Megan Maiorana of Goodyear, was found dead in the vehicle by a dive team. Police later confirmed Anthony and Megan were married.

Anthony Maiorana was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was taken into custody at the hospital when police suspected alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

He was taken to the hospital and later booked.

Maiorana is facing multiple charges, including extreme DUI and reckless driving.

