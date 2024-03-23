Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Person injured during shooting incident with police in Chandler

Mar 23, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:15 am

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police)

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A person is recovering after being shot by police in Chandler late Friday.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Police did not immediately release additional details of the shooting, including the severity of injuries the individual sustained.

Arizona News

