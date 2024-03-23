Person injured during shooting incident with police in Chandler

PHOENIX — A person is recovering after being shot by police in Chandler late Friday.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Police did not immediately release additional details of the shooting, including the severity of injuries the individual sustained.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.