Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Missouri GOP sues to remove candidate with ties to KKK from Republican ballot

Mar 22, 2024, 12:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri GOP on Thursday sued to remove a longshot gubernatorial candidate with ties to the Ku Klux Klan from the Republican ballot.

Lawyers for the political party asked a judge to ensure southwestern Missouri man Darrell Leon McClanahan stays out of the GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is barred by term limits from running again.

McClanahan, who has described himself as “pro-white,” was among nearly 280 Republican candidates who officially filed to run for office in February, on what is known as filing day. Hundreds of candidates line up at the secretary of state’s Jefferson City office on filing day in Missouri, the first opportunity to officially declare candidacy.

Lawyers for the Missouri GOP said party leaders did not realize who McClanahan was when he signed up as a candidate in February.

The party renounced McClanahan after learning about his beliefs and ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

An Associated Press email to McClanahan was not immediately returned Friday.

In a separate lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League last year, McClanahan claimed the organization defamed him by calling him a white supremacist in an online post.

In his lawsuit against the ADL, McClanahan described himself as a “Pro-White man.” McClanahan wrote that he is not a member of the Ku Klux Klan; he said received an honorary one-year membership. And he said he attended a “private religious Christian Identity Cross lighting ceremony falsely described as a cross burning.”

No hearings have been scheduled yet in the Republican Party’s case against McClanahan.

United States News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vice President Kamala Harris; former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. R-Calif. ___ CNN’s “State of the Union” […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas school bus with more 40 students crashes, killing 2 people, authorities say

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A school bus with more than 40 prekindergarten students returning from a field trip collided with a concrete truck and rolled over Friday in Texas, killing two people, authorities said. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said another vehicle was also involved in the crash in the suburbs outside […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Using public funds or facilities for gender-affirming care banned by GOP-led Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The GOP-led Idaho Legislature has passed a bill that would ban the use of any public funds for gender-affirming care, including for state employees using work health insurance and for adults covered by Medicaid. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure Friday after it previously passed through the House. It will be […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

What we know and don’t know about Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy — though in a video announcement Friday, she did not say what kind of cancer or reveal details of her treatment. Here’s what is known: What kind of surgery did Kate have? Kate had what was described as abdominal surgery […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty in fatal kidnapping of 2-year-old Michigan girl in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl whose disappearance last summer led to a 100-mile (161-kilometer) search that stretched from the state capital to the Detroit area. Rashad Trice, 27, admitted that he took Wynter Cole Smith from her home in Lansing as part […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors charge a South Carolina man with carjacking and the killing of a New Mexico officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged with two federal counts stemming from the killing of a New Mexico state police officer, federal and state prosecutors announced Friday. An unsealed criminal complaint charges Jaremy Smith, 33, with two counts: carjacking resulting in death and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Missouri GOP sues to remove candidate with ties to KKK from Republican ballot