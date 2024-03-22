Close
Arizona authorities investigating attempted kidnapping involving 4 girls

Mar 22, 2024, 1:00 PM

The Gila County Sheriff's Office released this blurry photo of a dark or black pickup truck thought...

Authorities released this image of a truck thought to be involved in an attempted kidnapping on March 20, 2024, near Miami High School. (Gila County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Gila County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Law enforcement officials in Arizona said Friday they are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving a group of elementary school-aged girls.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Miami High School, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office said. Miami is about 85 miles east of downtown Phoenix, just west of Globe.

Four girls ages 10-12 were walking along Ragus Road south of US 60 when they were approached by two pickup trucks.

A man got out of the front passenger seat of the first truck, which was described as dark or black, and threw items toward the girls. Officials said it appeared to be an attempt to lure the girls to the truck.

The other truck was black, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup, and had a bag covering its license plate. It was driven by man about 40 years old and had a younger male, possibly in his late teens, in the front passenger seat. The passenger called to the girls to come to the truck while he covered his face, according to the release.

The girls ran off but were approached again by the second vehicle near the high school grounds. The passenger got out and started chasing one of the girls, who got separated from her friends as they fled, but he gave up after a short time.

Anybody with information about the incident was asked to call the Gila County Sheriff’s Office at 928-425-4449.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

