PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed in north Phoenix after a crash Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Union Hills Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up for several miles as of 10 a.m.

Motorists were advised to expect delays or seek alternate routes.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other details were immediately available.

