PHOENIX — Calling all wildlife enthusiasts and animal aficionados! The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual outdoor expo is returning this weekend north of Phoenix.

The free family-friendly event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near Black Canyon Boulevard and the Carefree Highway.

“We’re not aware of any other free event that combines conservation recreation and industry into such a welcoming environment for the public,” Ty Gray, AZFGD director, said in a press release.

“This is where people can find plenty of hands-on activities, see education exhibits and connect with social organizations that can provide countless ‘next step’ experiences to support their outdoor passions.”

Here’s everything we know about the AZGFD Outdoor Expo

There will be over 150 exhibitors, including government agencies, and outdoor recreation and conservation groups. Activities include fishing, archery, shooting sports, wildlife close-ups and more.

An auction of wildlife assets will also be featured, with visitors able to purchase antlers, skulls, wildlife mounts, hides and other work. The items come from public donations, animals killed in vehicle collisions and/or law enforcement investigations.

Any items auctioned at the expo can be purchased by the pound, individually or through a silent auction, with cash and credit accepted.

This year, various wildlife mounts are being auctioned off after the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson was permanently closed.

Money made from the auction goes to the purchase of equipment and technology to use in wildlife crime investigations, as well as to keep state wildlife resources protected.

Registration for the auction must be done at the asset auction tent with a valid credit card required to sign up. To see the full list of requirements to adhere to during this year’s auction, visit online.

The shooting range facility is located at 4044 W. Black Canyon Blvd.

