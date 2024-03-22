1-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from pool...

PHOENIX – A 1-year-old child is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Ahwatukee on Thursday evening, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Family members pulled the child out of the pool, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded to a home near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard at around 7 p.m.

They brought the child, who was in serious condition, to a local hospital.

The child was breathing on his or her own, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

No further details were released.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.