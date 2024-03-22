Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Ahwatukee

Mar 21, 2024, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:52 pm

1-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from pool...

Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 1-year-old child is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Ahwatukee on Thursday evening, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Family members pulled the child out of the pool, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded to a home near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard at around 7 p.m.

They brought the child, who was in serious condition, to a local hospital.

The child was breathing on his or her own, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

No further details were released.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

short-term rentals in Scottsdale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale leaders ask public to share opinions on short-term rental ordinance

A proposed ordinance may limit short-term rentals in Scottsdale, according to a Tuesday announcement from city officials.

5 hours ago

MCSO has implemented a new emergency notification system. (MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office institutes new emergency system to alert public

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has debuted a new emergency alert system to notify the public.

9 hours ago

Stock image of a medical provider attending to a woman in a hospital bed....

Kevin Stone

Dignity Health reaches in-network coverage deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

A contract dispute between Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is over, the health care network announced Thursday.

11 hours ago

Kevin Lavell Rhymes, 44, and Laquasha Lachell Sebastian, 31, were arrested on child abuse and endan...

KTAR.com

Father, girlfriend arrested on child abuse charges in Glendale after boy accidentally shoots himself

A father and his girlfriend were arrested on child abuse and endangerment charges after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself in Glendale, authorities said Thursday.

12 hours ago

A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, March 21...

KTAR.com

Deputy fatally shoots suspect armed with rifle during execution of search warrant in Mesa

A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, authorities said. 

13 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

1-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Ahwatukee