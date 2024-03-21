Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn”

Mar 21, 2024, 1:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate.

The bill, which now goes to conference committee to hash out differences with the House, means only South Carolina has not banned “revenge porn.”

“With passage of this bill today we take another step towards closing a loophole in our laws that has caused pain, anguish, embarrassment, and a sense of helplessness to those survivors who for so long suffered in silence, without justice,” Democratic Sen. John Keenan, the sponsor of the Senate bill, said in a statement.

“I am deeply grateful to the those who shared their stories and advocated for change to ensure others would not have to suffer as they have,” he said. “For every case we know of, countless others remain hidden, so I hope passage of this legislation by the Senate will soon lead to the bill being signed into law by the Governor.”

Sen. Paul Feeney, who recognized that several victims were the gallery during the debate, said the bill addresses the “embarrassment, helplessness and shame” that comes from learning that your explicit images were on a website and that there was nothing you could do legally to address it.

“Although it pains me that we even have to deal with this, I am thrilled that we are here sending a message and showing residents of the commonwealth that we will no longer stand by as people are victimized and abused” he said. “Make no mistake about it, it is emotional and sexual abuse, and we are taking steps here today to send a message that we hear you.”

Minors who possess, purchase, or share explicit photos of themselves or other minors can currently be charged with violating the state’s child pornography laws and are required to register as sex offenders.

The bill would instead authorize commitment to the Department of Youth Services, but it also allows minors to be diverted to an educational program instead of criminal punishment. The diversion program would teach teenagers about the legal and nonlegal consequences of sexting and would be available to school districts.

The legislation would also address the nonconsensual distribution of explicit images by adults by establishing a penalty in the existing criminal harassment statute, including up to 2 1/2 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The criminal ban would also extend to what are known as deep fake pornography, which use computer-generated images.

Coercive control, which advocates describe as a pattern of deliberate behavior by an abuser that substantially restricts another person’s safety and autonomy, would also be added to the definition of abuse under the bill. Examples of coercive control include threatening to share explicit images, regulating or monitoring a family or household member’s communications and access to services, and isolating a family or household member from friends or relatives.

The legislation would also extend the statute of limitations for assault and battery on a family or household member or against someone with an active protective order from six years to 15 years.

This change would bring the Massachusetts statute of limitations for the domestic violence offenses in line with the statute of limitations for rape, assault with intent to commit rape and sex trafficking.

United States News

Associated Press

Antitrust lawsuits accuse major US sugar companies of conspiring to fix prices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three antirust lawsuits filed by food businesses in federal court in Minnesota this week accuse some of the largest U.S. sugar-producing companies of conspiring to fix prices. The lawsuits name United Sugars, which includes American Crystal Sugar and the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative; Domino Sugar; Cargill; other producers, and a commodity data company. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US says it has not received a formal request by Niger junta to leave military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Pentagon official told Congress on Thursday that the U.S. has not received a formal request from Niger’s junta to depart the country, saying it has received mixed signals on whether the hundreds of U.S. troops there are no longer welcome. Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Appeals court orders judge to probe claims of juror bias in Boston Marathon bomber’s case

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s case to be returned to a lower court to probe claims of juror bias and determine whether his death sentence should stand. The ruling from the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals keeps intact Tsarnaev’s death sentence for now. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Human composting as alternative to burial and cremation gets final approval by Delaware lawmakers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill allowing the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation. The measure passed on a 14-7 vote and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney. The legislation authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which is often referred […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bus hijacked in downtown Los Angeles collides with several vehicles and crashes into a hotel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who indicated he had a gun hijacked a transit bus in downtown Los Angeles and then grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to collide with several vehicles and crash into a hotel, police said Thursday. Only the driver was on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority bus when […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn”