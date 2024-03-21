PHOENIX – A contract dispute between Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is over, the health care network announced Thursday.

Patients with AZ Blue insurance can again receive in-network coverage for Dignity Health services in Maricopa and Pinal counties, effective back to March 15.

The parties have been negotiating since their previous deal ended Feb. 1.

“This is a win for our patients who deserve access to high-quality, high-value health care services close to home, and we appreciate their patience as we have worked through this process. From the beginning, our goal in working with AZ Blue has always been about ensuring we can continue to meet the needs of our patients today and in the future,” Dignity Health said in a statement.

Why did Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield need new deal?

The split seven weeks ago came after several months of negotiations failed to produce an agreement. At the time, Dignity Health accused the insurance company of being unwilling to accept fair contract terms.

“We had hoped that BCBSAZ would work with us on collaborative solutions, but they have done the opposite,” Dignity Health said in a Feb. 1 press release. “In fact, BCBSAZ has not even honored the terms of our existing contract: They are refusing to pay millions of dollars in outstanding claims for care our providers have already delivered, despite our repeated requests for relief.”

Dignity Health operates Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix and multiple other medical facilities around the Valley and state.

