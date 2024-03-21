Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dignity Health reaches in-network coverage deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Mar 21, 2024, 2:00 PM

Stock image of a medical provider attending to a woman in a hospital bed....

A contract dispute between Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is over, the health care network announced Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A contract dispute between Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is over, the health care network announced Thursday.

Patients with AZ Blue insurance can again receive in-network coverage for Dignity Health services in Maricopa and Pinal counties, effective back to March 15.

The parties have been negotiating since their previous deal ended Feb. 1.

“This is a win for our patients who deserve access to high-quality, high-value health care services close to home, and we appreciate their patience as we have worked through this process. From the beginning, our goal in working with AZ Blue has always been about ensuring we can continue to meet the needs of our patients today and in the future,” Dignity Health said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

Why did Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield need new deal?

The split seven weeks ago came after several months of negotiations failed to produce an agreement. At the time, Dignity Health accused the insurance company of being unwilling to accept fair contract terms.

“We had hoped that BCBSAZ would work with us on collaborative solutions, but they have done the opposite,” Dignity Health said in a Feb. 1 press release. “In fact, BCBSAZ has not even honored the terms of our existing contract: They are refusing to pay millions of dollars in outstanding claims for care our providers have already delivered, despite our repeated requests for relief.”

Dignity Health operates Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix and multiple other medical facilities around the Valley and state.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

MCSO has implemented a new emergency notification system. (MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office institutes new emergency system to alert public

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has debuted a new emergency alert system to notify the public.

19 minutes ago

Kevin Lavell Rhymes, 44, and Laquasha Lachell Sebastian, 31, were arrested on child abuse and endan...

KTAR.com

Father, girlfriend arrested on child abuse charges in Glendale after boy accidentally shoots himself

A father and his girlfriend were arrested on child abuse and endangerment charges after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself in Glendale, authorities said Thursday.

3 hours ago

A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, March 21...

KTAR.com

Deputy fatally shoots suspect armed with rifle during execution of search warrant in Mesa

A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, authorities said. 

4 hours ago

A Day to Remember announced it will bring "The Least Anticipated Album Tour" to Desert Diamond Aren...

KTAR.com

A Day to Remember bringing tour to Glendale this summer

American rock band A Day to Remember announced a stop in the Valley on their upcoming tour this summer.

5 hours ago

Alyssa Todd was arrested on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for alleged sexual contact with a student at...

SuElen Rivera

Teacher arrested in Buckeye for alleged sexual contact with high school student

A teacher was arrested in Buckeye on Wednesday for alleged sexual contact with a high school student for at least two months, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Dignity Health reaches in-network coverage deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona