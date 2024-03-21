PHOENIX — A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, authorities said.

A SWAT team was serving a high-risk search warrant for an armed and dangerous suspect near Ellsworth Road and Main Street, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the execution of the search warrant, the suspect fired his weapon at SWAT members and barricaded himself in his home, MCSO said.

Not long after, the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, exited his home and confronted three team members while armed with the rifle.

He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, MCSO said.

No deputies or community members were injured in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.