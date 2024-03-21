Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Deputy fatally shoots suspect armed with rifle during execution of search warrant in Mesa

Mar 21, 2024, 12:01 PM

A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, March 21...

A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect armed with a rifle was fatally shot by a deputy in far east Mesa early Thursday, authorities said.

A SWAT team was serving a high-risk search warrant for an armed and dangerous suspect near Ellsworth Road and Main Street, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the execution of the search warrant, the suspect fired his weapon at SWAT members and barricaded himself in his home, MCSO said.

Not long after, the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, exited his home and confronted three team members while armed with the rifle.

RELATED STORIES

He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, MCSO said.

No deputies or community members were injured in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Day to Remember announced it will bring "The Least Anticipated Album Tour" to Desert Diamond Aren...

KTAR.com

A Day to Remember bringing tour to Glendale this summer

American rock band A Day to Remember announced a stop in the Valley on their upcoming tour this summer.

2 hours ago

Alyssa Todd was arrested on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for alleged sexual contact with a student at...

SuElen Rivera

Teacher arrested in Buckeye for alleged sexual contact with high school student

A teacher was arrested in Buckeye on Wednesday for alleged sexual contact with a high school student for at least two months, authorities said.

2 hours ago

iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins federal lawsuit against tech giant Apple over alleged smartphone monopoly

The Justice Department and 16 attorneys general, including Arizona’s, filed a blockbuster lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market.

3 hours ago

Dark clouds form over Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix weekend weather forecast includes cooler temperatures, chance of rain

The run of 80-degree days in Phoenix is expected to last a few more days before temperatures take a dive over the weekend.

4 hours ago

Afghan prosecutors need help escaping the country, MCAO says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office joins effort to rescue prosecutors stuck in Afghanistan

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a Wednesday press conference she wants to help Afghan prosecutors escape to safety.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Deputy fatally shoots suspect armed with rifle during execution of search warrant in Mesa