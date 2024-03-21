Close
ARIZONA NEWS

A Day to Remember bringing tour to Glendale this summer

Mar 21, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:18 am

A Day to Remember announced it will bring "The Least Anticipated Album Tour" to Desert Diamond Aren...

A Day to Remember announced it will bring "The Least Anticipated Album Tour" to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on July 10.(James Hartley Photo)

(James Hartley Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — American eclectic rock band A Day to Remember announced a stop in the Valley on their upcoming tour this summer.

The band will bring “The Least Anticipated Album Tour” to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on July 10.

The Story So Far and Four Year Strong will also be performing at the show, with Scowl joining as the special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Presales for the event have already started.

While the band doesn’t identify with one genre, it often performs a blend of metalcore and pop-punk genres, according to last.fm.

The band has undergone several lineup changes with its members since being founded in 2003. The group consists of Jeremy McKinnon as the lead vocalist, Neil Westfall on rhythm guitar, Alex Shelnutt on drums and Kevin Skaff as the lead guitarist.

“If It Means a lot to You,” “The Downfall of Us All,” and “All I Want” are among the bands popular songs, garnering the most plays on music streaming service Spotify.

The last time the band performed in the Valley was October 2022 in Mesa, according to setlist.fm.

The tour will kick off June 6 in Waite Park, Minnesota, and wrap up July 28 in Nashville, Tennessee.

