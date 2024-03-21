PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash overnight in the southwest Valley.

The collision happened near the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway and Baseline Road in Laveen Village, authorities said Thursday.

The patrol vehicle was on its roof and another vehicle was also apparently involved in the crash, according to ABC15.

It is unknown if those involved in the crash were injured.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

