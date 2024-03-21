Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gila River police officer reportedly involved in rollover crash in the southwest Valley

Mar 21, 2024, 5:52 AM | Updated: 8:49 am

A Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash southwest of downtown Phoen...

A Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash southwest of downtown Phoenix, authorities said on March 21, 2024. (ADOT Traffic Camera Photo) 

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash overnight  in the southwest Valley.

The collision happened near the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway and Baseline Road in Laveen Village, authorities said Thursday.

The patrol vehicle was on its roof and another vehicle was also apparently involved in the crash, according to ABC15.

It is unknown if those involved in the crash were injured.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dark clouds form over Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix weekend weather forecast includes cooler temperatures, chance of rain

The run of 80-degree days in Phoenix is expected to last a few more days before temperatures take a dive over the weekend.

27 minutes ago

Afghan prosecutors need help escaping the country, MCAO says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office joins effort to rescue prosecutors stuck in Afghanistan

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a Wednesday press conference she wants to help Afghan prosecutors escape to safety.

2 hours ago

inside of a courtroom....

KTAR.com

Court officials warn of spoof requests to pay fines for missing jury duty in Arizona

Valley court officials are cautioning residents about fraudulent phone calls demanding payment of fines for allegedly missing jury duty obligations.

4 hours ago

Split pane image with a rendering of the Fender headquarters to be built in Phoenix on the left and...

Kevin Stone

Iconic guitar maker Fender moving headquarters to former Paradise Valley Mall site in Phoenix

Iconic guitar maker Fender is planning to move its corporate headquarters from Scottsdale to the former site of Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix.

4 hours ago

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest to celebrate children’s art through shows and performances

Visit the Scottsdale Family ArtsFest this Friday and Saturday to observe artworks created by over 1,000 area students.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Gila River police officer reportedly involved in rollover crash in the southwest Valley