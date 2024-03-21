PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a Gila River police officer was involved in a rollover crash in the southwest Valley early Thursday.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 2:50 a.m. near the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway and Baseline Road in Laveen Village, authorities said.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was responding to assist another officer when the crash happened, the Gila River Police Department said in a social media post.

Authorities said the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated and is now recovering at home.

“Please join me in extending our thoughts and well wishes to our officer for a speedy recovery,” Gila River Police Chief Jesse Crabtree said in the post. “Let us also remain vigilant and prioritize safety on the roadways.”

According to ABC15, the driver and passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash led the scene on foot but were apprehended after.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

