ARIZONA NEWS

Showers, isolated storms drench parts of metro Phoenix area

Mar 20, 2024, 7:04 PM

Light rains and storms hit the metro on Wednesday afternoon, along with gusty winds. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Showers and isolated storms brought moisture and high wind speeds to the metro Phoenix area on Wednesday afternoon.

Cave Creek got most of the water as of 6:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. However, the showers and storms progressed southbound to rain over parts of Surprise, Glendale, Scottsdale and Phoenix.

NWS warned locals to watch out for gusty winds. Some of the winds will rage on at speeds higher than 30 mph.

However, those in the Valley can expect the rains to weaken as they progress further south, NWS said.

