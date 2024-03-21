Showers, isolated storms drench parts of metro Phoenix area

PHOENIX — Showers and isolated storms brought moisture and high wind speeds to the metro Phoenix area on Wednesday afternoon.

Cave Creek got most of the water as of 6:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. However, the showers and storms progressed southbound to rain over parts of Surprise, Glendale, Scottsdale and Phoenix.

NWS warned locals to watch out for gusty winds. Some of the winds will rage on at speeds higher than 30 mph.

6:20 PM Update: Showers and isolated t-storms continue to progress toward the south into northern portions of the metro. Expect these to weaken as they progress deeper into the Valley. Primary threat will be gusty winds with a few gusts in excess of 30 mph possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xTL9guihQ0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 21, 2024

However, those in the Valley can expect the rains to weaken as they progress further south, NWS said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.