Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 hospitalized, 27 safe after rowing club boats capsize off Connecticut

Mar 20, 2024, 6:49 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Rowing club boats capsized during a fast change in weather off Connecticut on Wednesday, sending 27 teenagers and two adults into the cold waters of Long Island Sound, police and fire officials said. Two people were brought to a hospital with suspected hypothermia.

First responders said they came upon a chaotic scene off the coast of Westport shortly after 5 p.m., as some of the people in the water were swimming to shore and others were trying to get into other boats. Police and firefighters from Westport and nearby towns responded, as did the Coast Guard.

Two sculling boats with the private Saugatuck Rowing Club capsized as the water became rough during a weather change, sending 18 people into waters off Compo Beach, Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said at an evening news conference. The people in the water tried to get on a third, larger boat, causing it to sink and sending more people into the water, he said.

First responders used boats to rescue many of the people, while others were able to swim ashore.

“This was a very serious incident with an incredibly good outcome,” Koskinas said.

The teens, all male, ranged in age from 14 to 18. The two adults were instructors. Everyone was out of the water and safe within about 50 minutes, Koskinas said. The water temperature in Long Island Sound was about 44 degrees, he said.

The teens were put on a school bus to get warm and were picked up by their parents, he said.

Authorities said they were investigating why the boats capsized, with the goal of preventing similar incidents.

United States News

Texas immigration law causes border confusion in courts...

Associated Press

Anticipation and anger on Texas border as strict immigration law again on hold

Texan leaders want to arrest and deport migrants accused of entering the U.S. illegally. Courts are fighting the Texas immigration law.

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chevron agrees to pay more than $13 million in fines for California oil spills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chevron has agreed to pay more than $13 million in fines for dozens of past oil spills in California. The California-based energy giant agreed to pay a $5.6 million fine associated with a 2019 oil spill in Kern County. The company has already paid to clean up that spill. This money […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

California voters pass proposition requiring counties to spend on programs to tackle homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have passed a measure that will impose strict requirements on counties to spend on housing and drug treatment programs to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis. Proposition 1 marks the first update to the state’s mental health system in 20 years and a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Coroner identifies man and woman shot to death at Denver hotel shelter

DENVER (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified two homicide victims found at a former hotel in Denver that was converted into a homeless shelter, as city officials moved to increase security at the building in response to the shootings. Sandra Cervantes, 43, and Dustin Nunn, 38, were found dead in a residential room at the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI: ‘Little rascals’ trio, ages 11, 12 and 16, arrested for robbing a Houston bank

HOUSTON (AP) — Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals,” have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the youngsters are in custody and have been charged with robbery by threat. Gonzalez said because the three are juveniles, no […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

A Nebraska bill to subject librarians to charges for giving ‘obscene material’ to children fails

A bill that would have held school librarians and teachers criminally responsible for providing “obscene material” to Nebraska students in grades K-12 failed to break a filibuster Wednesday in the Legislature. But heated debate over it led the body’s Republican Speaker of the Legislature to slash debate times in half on bills he deemed as […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

2 hospitalized, 27 safe after rowing club boats capsize off Connecticut