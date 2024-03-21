Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest to celebrate children’s art through shows and performances

Mar 21, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:15 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The East Valley will be home to a two-day celebration of children’s art through the Scottsdale Family ArtsFest, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The free event will enable students in the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) to show off their art and performance skills. The festival takes place at SkySong, Arizona State University’s Scottsdale Innovation Center.

The center is near McDowell and Scottsdale roads.

There will also be family-friendly arts activities from Scottsdale Arts Learning and Innovation. Different departments within the city of Scottsdale will also present interactive demonstrations for visitors.

What is there to do at the 2024 Scottsdale Family ArtsFest?

The iconic SkySong tent will provide shade to performers at the main stage, where visitors can watch choirs, bands and orchestras perform.

RELATED STORIES

Festivities begin on Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

The festival will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

On both days, visitors can see art created by over 1,000 students in Scottsdale’s elementary, middle and high schools.

There will also be an arts zone, which provides activities that will give visitors of all ages the opportunity to create their own artworks.

There is also a café stage that will offer snacks for people who want to munch on something while they look at art and hear the music. Food trucks will provide further culinary options.

An additional community café area will provide visitors with opportunities to connect with local resources. Kids can play games in the park with the parks and recreation department, while the solid waste department will teach kids about the environment. The library services team will also be there to encourage kids to read.

Lastly, Scottsdale Community Partners will host a fundraiser in the lobby entrance of SkySong Building 1. Visitors can buy bowls created by SUSD students.

Plus, there will be an online auction for various pieces of student artwork as well as donated goods. All funds will support community programs like the Vista del Camino Food Bank.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins federal lawsuit against tech giant Apple over alleged smartphone monopoly

The Justice Department and 16 attorneys general, including Arizona’s, filed a blockbuster lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market.

6 minutes ago

Dark clouds form over Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix weekend weather forecast includes cooler temperatures, chance of rain

The run of 80-degree days in Phoenix is expected to last a few more days before temperatures take a dive over the weekend.

1 hour ago

Afghan prosecutors need help escaping the country, MCAO says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office joins effort to rescue prosecutors stuck in Afghanistan

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a Wednesday press conference she wants to help Afghan prosecutors escape to safety.

2 hours ago

A Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash southwest of downtown Phoen...

KTAR.com

Gila River police officer reportedly involved in rollover crash in the southwest Valley

An investigation is underway after a Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash overnight  in the southwest Valley.

4 hours ago

inside of a courtroom....

KTAR.com

Court officials warn of spoof requests to pay fines for missing jury duty in Arizona

Valley court officials are cautioning residents about fraudulent phone calls demanding payment of fines for allegedly missing jury duty obligations.

5 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest to celebrate children’s art through shows and performances