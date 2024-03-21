PHOENIX — The East Valley will be home to a two-day celebration of children’s art through the Scottsdale Family ArtsFest, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The free event will enable students in the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) to show off their art and performance skills. The festival takes place at SkySong, Arizona State University’s Scottsdale Innovation Center.

The center is near McDowell and Scottsdale roads.

There will also be family-friendly arts activities from Scottsdale Arts Learning and Innovation. Different departments within the city of Scottsdale will also present interactive demonstrations for visitors.

What is there to do at the 2024 Scottsdale Family ArtsFest?

The iconic SkySong tent will provide shade to performers at the main stage, where visitors can watch choirs, bands and orchestras perform.

Festivities begin on Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

The festival will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

On both days, visitors can see art created by over 1,000 students in Scottsdale’s elementary, middle and high schools.

There will also be an arts zone, which provides activities that will give visitors of all ages the opportunity to create their own artworks.

There is also a café stage that will offer snacks for people who want to munch on something while they look at art and hear the music. Food trucks will provide further culinary options.

An additional community café area will provide visitors with opportunities to connect with local resources. Kids can play games in the park with the parks and recreation department, while the solid waste department will teach kids about the environment. The library services team will also be there to encourage kids to read.

Lastly, Scottsdale Community Partners will host a fundraiser in the lobby entrance of SkySong Building 1. Visitors can buy bowls created by SUSD students.

Plus, there will be an online auction for various pieces of student artwork as well as donated goods. All funds will support community programs like the Vista del Camino Food Bank.

