Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Coroner identifies man and woman shot to death at Denver hotel shelter

Mar 20, 2024, 4:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified two homicide victims found at a former hotel in Denver that was converted into a homeless shelter, as city officials moved to increase security at the building in response to the shootings.

Sandra Cervantes, 43, and Dustin Nunn, 38, were found dead in a residential room at the former DoubleTree hotel in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Denver coroner’s office. Cervantes died from a single gunshot wound, and Nunn was shot multiple times.

The coroner’s office listed homicide as the manner of death for both victims. No arrests have been made, and police declined to release additional details about the investigation, KMGH-TV reported.

The city bought the 300-room hotel last year as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal of providing some form of housing to 1,000 homeless people by the end of 2023.

Johnston’s office said the city started increasing security at the shelter Monday, including adding more guards and cameras. The city also increased police patrols and is expected to install a badging system for staff and residents to access the site.

United States News

Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Trump suggests he might support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy

Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he’d support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy.

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 hospitalized, 27 safe after rowing club boats capsize off Connecticut

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Rowing club boats capsized during a fast change in weather off Connecticut on Wednesday, sending 27 teenagers and two adults into the cold waters of Long Island Sound, police and fire officials said. Two people were brought to a hospital with suspected hypothermia. First responders said they came upon a chaotic […]

47 minutes ago

Texas immigration law causes border confusion in courts...

Associated Press

Anticipation and anger on Texas border as strict immigration law again on hold

Texan leaders want to arrest and deport migrants accused of entering the U.S. illegally. Courts are fighting the Texas immigration law.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Chevron agrees to pay more than $13 million in fines for California oil spills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chevron has agreed to pay more than $13 million in fines for dozens of past oil spills in California. The California-based energy giant agreed to pay a $5.6 million fine associated with a 2019 oil spill in Kern County. The company has already paid to clean up that spill. This money […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

California voters pass proposition requiring counties to spend on programs to tackle homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have passed a measure that will impose strict requirements on counties to spend on housing and drug treatment programs to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis. Proposition 1 marks the first update to the state’s mental health system in 20 years and a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI: ‘Little rascals’ trio, ages 11, 12 and 16, arrested for robbing a Houston bank

HOUSTON (AP) — Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals,” have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the youngsters are in custody and have been charged with robbery by threat. Gonzalez said because the three are juveniles, no […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Coroner identifies man and woman shot to death at Denver hotel shelter