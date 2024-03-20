PHOENIX – A man died after a two-car collision in Phoenix on Tuesday night, police said.

Sergio Vasquez, 24, was a passenger in one of the cars, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He was suffering from serious injuries when Phoenix police offers were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road at around 10:30 p.m.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Vasquez dead, police said.

Authorities brought the driver who was in the car with Vasquez to the hospital in critical condition, Phoenix police said.

The driver of the second car stayed on the scene and didn’t need medical treatment, police said.

What caused the two-car collision in Phoenix?

Detectives who took over the investigation found that the car Vasquez was riding in was going west on Thomas Road at a high rate of speed before the crash.

It then collided with the second car, which was driving north on 83rd Avenue, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department is still trying to determine what led to the fatal crash.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.