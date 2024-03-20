Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Toddler gets behind wheel of truck idling at a gas pump, killing a 2-year-old

Mar 20, 2024, 10:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toddler climbed out of a car seat and got behind the wheel of a truck idling at a gas pump in Northern California, rolling toward a taco stand and killing a 2-year-old child, police said.

The owner of the truck was inside the gas station store at the time of the tragedy over the weekend in the city of Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

The child died after being taken to a hospital by family members. Police did not reveal any identities of those involved but said everyone has cooperated and there has been no arrest.

Police said the results of the investigation will be forwarded to the district attorney for review. No other details were provided.

United States News

Associated Press

Conviction reversed for alleged ringleader of plot to kidnap and kill Minnesota real estate agent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the convictions of the alleged ringleader of a plot to kidnap and kill a real estate agent, marking the second time the high court has ordered a new trial for a defendant convicted in her death. The New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Minnesota penalizes county jail for depriving inmate of food and water for more than 2 days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has penalized a county jail for depriving an inmate of food and water for more than two days as punishment after he smeared feces in his cell and refused to clean it up. The department ordered the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls to […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, mother of Alex, dies in hospice

VARNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, the mother of Alex Murdaugh who played an important part in her son’s adamant denials that he killed his wife and son, has died. Libby Murdaugh was in hospice care Tuesday when she died, according to Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton County. She was a librarian and teacher […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls. The couple offered to sell the babies, who were born Feb. 28, to a relative for $5,000, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in arrest citations. The mother and father, both in their early 20s, were […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Idaho police search for escaped inmate and accomplice after ambush at Boise hospital

A white supremacist Idaho prison gang member and an accomplice remained on the loose Wednesday after the accomplice staged a brazen overnight attack to free the inmate as he was being transported from a Boise hospital, police said. Three corrections officers were shot and wounded — two by the accomplice and one by responding police […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

IRS chief zeroes in on wealthy tax cheats in AP interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has a message for high-wealth tax cheats who are wrongly deducting private jet travel and otherwise shorting the government on their taxes: Pay your fair share so “others aren’t shouldering the burden of funding our government.” He also has a thought for ordinary taxpayers putting off the inevitable […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Toddler gets behind wheel of truck idling at a gas pump, killing a 2-year-old