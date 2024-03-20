Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls

Mar 20, 2024, 10:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.

The couple offered to sell the babies, who were born Feb. 28, to a relative for $5,000, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in arrest citations. The mother and father, both in their early 20s, were each charged with promoting human trafficking.

Authorities say the relative reported the attempt to police with evidence that included text messages and a video recording.

The twins’ father told police he had “joked around” about selling the babies, and the mother said she wasn’t serious on a video in which discusses the attempted sale, the citations said.

Both were arrested Monday and have a court date scheduled on March 25. A court clerk said neither has an attorney.

United States News

Associated Press

Conviction reversed for alleged ringleader of plot to kidnap and kill Minnesota real estate agent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the convictions of the alleged ringleader of a plot to kidnap and kill a real estate agent, marking the second time the high court has ordered a new trial for a defendant convicted in her death. The New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Minnesota penalizes county jail for depriving inmate of food and water for more than 2 days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has penalized a county jail for depriving an inmate of food and water for more than two days as punishment after he smeared feces in his cell and refused to clean it up. The department ordered the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler gets behind wheel of truck idling at a gas pump, killing a 2-year-old

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toddler climbed out of a car seat and got behind the wheel of a truck idling at a gas pump in Northern California, rolling toward a taco stand and killing a 2-year-old child, police said. The owner of the truck was inside the gas station store at the time of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, mother of Alex, dies in hospice

VARNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, the mother of Alex Murdaugh who played an important part in her son’s adamant denials that he killed his wife and son, has died. Libby Murdaugh was in hospice care Tuesday when she died, according to Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton County. She was a librarian and teacher […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Police in Idaho involved in hospital shooting are searching for an escaped inmate and 2nd suspect

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, said officers were involved in a shooting at a hospital early Wednesday and are searching for two suspects, one of them a prison inmate who escaped from the campus. Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center had been on temporary lockdown, police said. A hospital spokesperson said a “shooting […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

IRS chief zeroes in on wealthy tax cheats in AP interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has a message for high-wealth tax cheats who are wrongly deducting private jet travel and otherwise shorting the government on their taxes: Pay your fair share so “others aren’t shouldering the burden of funding our government.” He also has a thought for ordinary taxpayers putting off the inevitable […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls