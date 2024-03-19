Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chicago sues gunmaker Glock over conversions to machine guns

Mar 19, 2024, 1:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago sued Glock Inc. on Tuesday, alleging the handgun manufacturer is facilitating the proliferation of illegal machine guns that can fire as many as 1,200 rounds per minute on the streets of the city.

The lawsuit alleges Glock unreasonably endangers Chicagoans by manufacturing and selling semiautomatic pistols that can easily be converted to illegal machine guns with an auto sear — a cheap, small device commonly known as a “Glock switch.” The switches are the size of a quarter and are easily purchased illegally online for around $20 or manufactured at home using a 3D printer.

The complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court is the first to use Illinois’s new Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, passed and signed into law in 2023 to hold gun companies accountable for conduct that endangers the public.

The lawsuit states police in Chicago have recovered over 1,100 Glocks that have been converted into illegal machine guns in the last two years in connection with homicides, assaults, kidnappings, carjackings and other crimes.

The lawsuit alleges that Glock knows it could fix the problem but refuses to do so and seeks a court order requiring the company to stop selling guns to people in Chicago. It also seeks unspecified damages.

“The City of Chicago is encountering a deadly new frontier in the gun violence plaguing our communities because of the increase of fully automatic Glocks on our streets,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release.

“Selling firearms that can so easily be converted into automatic weapons makes heinous acts even more deadly, so we are doing everything we can in collaboration with others committed to ending gun violence to hold Glock accountable for putting profits over public safety,” Johnson said.

Joining the city in the lawsuit is Everytown Law, a Washington-based firm that seeks to advance gun safety laws in the courts.

“Right now, anyone in the United States with $20 and a screwdriver can convert their Glock pistol into an illegal machine gun in just a few minutes,” said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law.

Phone messages were left with Smyrna, Georgia-based Glock seeking comment on the lawsuit.

United States News

Associated Press

Body found in western New York reservoir leads to boil-water advisory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A human body was found Tuesday in a western New York reservoir that supplies drinking water to parts of Rochester, prompting city officials to advise residents to boil their water before consuming. Workers with the city’s Water Bureau discovered the body in the Highland Park Reservoir at around 8 a.m. while […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

4 killed, 4 hurt in multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Four people were killed and four others were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in suburban Seattle, fire officials said. Firefighters were sent to a crash involving four vehicles in Renton at about 12:45 p.m., Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority spokesperson Pat Pawlak said. The crash involved four vehicles. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Delaware calls off Republican presidential primary after Haley removes name from ballot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Republican presidential primary is over before it even began. State lawmakers suspended the rules in the House and Senate on Tuesday to quickly pass legislation amending Delaware election law and allowing the scheduled April 2 primary to be called off. Democratic Gov. John Carney quickly added his signature. Passage of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

ATF agent injured in shootout at home of Little Rock, Arkansas, airport executive director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal agents were involved in a shootout early Tuesday as they tried to serve a search warrant at the Little Rock home of the person who leads the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, authorities confirmed. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were trying to serve […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse, defamation

Jonathan Majors’ former girlfriend sued him Tuesday on civil allegations including assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress, three months after the actor was convicted in a criminal trial of assaulting her in New York City. Grace Jabbari, a 31-year-old British dancer, filed the action in federal court in Manhattan, claiming Majors subjected her […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Brother of Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee killed by family member, sheriff says

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The brother of a Michigan congressman was shot and killed early Tuesday by a family member after a confrontation at the victim’s home, authorities said. Tim Kildee was shot in Vienna Township, north of Flint, after getting into a “yelling match” with his 27-year-old son, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Chicago sues gunmaker Glock over conversions to machine guns