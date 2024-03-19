Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man dies, woman injured after vehicle goes over cliff at adventure park

Mar 19, 2024, 8:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STANTON, Ky. (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured when they lost control of their vehicle at an off-road adventure park in eastern Kentucky and it fell off an 80-foot cliff, officials said.

Crews responded to a report that a utility task vehicle crashed Saturday evening at Hollerwood Off-Road Adventure Park, Powell County Search and Rescue said in a social media post. The woman called 911 to report that she was trapped in the vehicle and the man had been ejected, the post said.

Crews from several agencies as well as civilians then began searching for the crash site. When it was found, they were able to set up multiple rope systems to rescue the woman from the vehicle, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park in Stanton says it offers trails on over 2,500 acres of ridges and valleys.

United States News

Associated Press

The Latest | Qatar is ‘cautiously optimistic’ after cease-fire talks with Israeli intelligence chief

Qatari officials were “cautiously optimistic” after talks with Israel’s intelligence chief in Doha aimed at trying to reach a cease-fire, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday at a news conference, stressing that an Israeli ground operation in Rafah would set back any talks. Meanwhile, incoming Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa laid out wide-ranging […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street mostly lower in premarket as world’s central banks take center stage

Wall Street drifted modestly lower early Tuesday in what’s turning out to be a big week for central banks around the world. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.2% lower before the bell, one day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. The Fed’s […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-deputy gets 20-year sentence in racist torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Tuesday to about 20 years in prison for his part in torturing two Black men last year. Hunter Elward was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tom Lee, who handed down a 241-month sentence. Lee is also due to sentence five other former law enforcement […]

11 hours ago

Republican caucuses live updates...

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers say it is impossible for him to post bond covering $454 million civil fraud judgment

Donald Trump’s lawyers told a New York appellate court Monday that it's impossible for him to post a bond covering the full amount of a $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA link

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man living in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, has been found guilty in the 1980 cold case murder of a 19-year-old college student. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Amy Baggio on Friday found Robert Plympton, 60, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Barbara Mae Tucker, the Multnomah County District […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Discrimination lawsuit brought by transgender athlete sent back to Minnesota trial court

A Minnesota appeals court has sent the lawsuit brought by a transgender athlete back to a trial court to determine whether she was illegally denied entry into women’s competitions because of her gender identity. JayCee Cooper, a transgender woman, sued USA Powerlifting in 2021 after the organization denied her 2018 request for participation. She alleged […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Man dies, woman injured after vehicle goes over cliff at adventure park