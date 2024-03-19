PHOENIX – Nearly 1,000 classic and collector vehicles were sold during the 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale earlier this month, generating more than $54 million in sales.

A total of 942 vehicles were sold during the auction, which was held March 5-9 at State Farm Stadium, Mecum announced Monday.

A 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe garnered the highest winning bid during the five-day event, selling for $1.815 million.

The next four most expensive deals were all Fords: a 2021 GT Studio Collection Series ($946,000), a 2005 GT ($440,000), a 1969 Torino Talladega GPT Special ($440,000) and a 1970 Mustang Boss 429 Fastback ($363,000).

A celebrity highlight of the auction was a 1969 Cadillac Eldorado formerly owned by Elvis Presley that sold for $253,000.

Another historic vehicle was a presidential limousine that served first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and President Lyndon Baines Johnson. The 1964 Imperial Crown Ghia, one of just 10 produced, sold for $181,500.

The Arizona event is one of multiple auctions hosted by Mecum across the U.S. each year. Houston is up next on the schedule, April 4-6.

