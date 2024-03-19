Close
Nearly 1,000 vehicles sell for over $54M during 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale

Mar 19, 2024, 3:00 PM

BY KEVIN STONE


A yellow 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe, the most expensive car sold at the 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona, with a winning bid of $1.815 million. White and black 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection Series that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona White and black 2005 Ford GT that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona Whiskey colored 1969 Ford Torino Talladega GPT Special that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona Blue 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona

PHOENIX – Nearly 1,000 classic and collector vehicles were sold during the 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale earlier this month, generating more than $54 million in sales.

A total of 942 vehicles were sold during the auction, which was held March 5-9 at State Farm Stadium, Mecum announced Monday.

A 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe garnered the highest winning bid during the five-day event, selling for $1.815 million.

The next four most expensive deals were all Fords: a 2021 GT Studio Collection Series ($946,000), a 2005 GT ($440,000), a 1969 Torino Talladega GPT Special ($440,000) and a 1970 Mustang Boss 429 Fastback ($363,000).

A celebrity highlight of the auction was a 1969 Cadillac Eldorado formerly owned by Elvis Presley that sold for $253,000.

Another historic vehicle was a presidential limousine that served first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and President Lyndon Baines Johnson. The 1964 Imperial Crown Ghia, one of just 10 produced, sold for $181,500.

The Arizona event is one of multiple auctions hosted by Mecum across the U.S. each year. Houston is up next on the schedule, April 4-6.

