PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested for his alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run involving a jogger north of Phoenix last month, authorities said.

Jacob Moore, 21, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on Monday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

He faces one count of manslaughter and one count of failure to stop at an accident scene.

Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash around 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 near Seventh Avenue and Cloud Road in New River.

Lisa Mancuso, 43, was jogging when she was hit by a pickup truck that left the area, deputies said. Mancuso was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore allegedly returned to the scene but made a U-turn after witnesses tried to stop the truck.

A warrant for Moore was issued during the investigation.

“Our Vehicular Crimes Detectives have worked around the clock for the past few weeks to bring justice for the Mancuso family,” Sheriff Russ Skinner said in a press release. “While I understand this is a difficult situation for everyone involved, I’m proud of our detectives and support personnel in processing the evidence to bring closure to this investigation.

“MCSO will remain committed to providing educational programs and enforcement services to address traffic safety throughout Maricopa County.”

