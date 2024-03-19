Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after man missing in Wickenburg found safe

Mar 19, 2024, 6:28 AM | Updated: 5:24 pm

Kris Anderson...

Kris Anderson was last seen on March 18, 2024, traveling to his mailbox in Wickenburg. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a man who was last seen traveling to his mailbox in Wickenburg a day earlier.

Kris Anderson, 77, was found safe, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

He had last been seen around 11 a.m. near 339th Avenue and Cloud Road leaving his home with his motorized bicycle on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

He was heading to the mailbox near Vulture Mine and Whispering Ranch roads.

Anderson stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a white flannel and blue jeans.

Anderson has a full white beard with his hair slicked backwards.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

US President Joe Biden waves after speaking at Stupak Community Center on March 19, 2024 in Las Veg...

KTAR.com

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix on Election Day ahead of East Valley event

President Joe Biden arrived in Phoenix on Election Day on Tuesday, a day before he will speak at an event in the East Valley.

41 minutes ago

Violinist Lindsey Stirling performs during her Christmas Program Winter Tour at Cannon Center For T...

David Veenstra

Arizona-raised Lindsey Stirling announces ‘Duality’ tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Arizona-raised violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is bringing her “Duality” tour to Footprint Center in September.

1 hour ago

A yellow 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe...

Kevin Stone

Nearly 1,000 vehicles sell for over $54M during 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale

Nearly 1,000 classic and collector vehicles were sold during the 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale this month, generating more than $54 million in sales.

2 hours ago

A screenshot of Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch speaking on the Senate floor....

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrat delivers speech on obstacles to getting abortion for her unviable pregnancy

An Arizona Democratic lawmaker shared her experience of seeking an abortion to demonstrate the real-world impact of the Legislature’s actions.

3 hours ago

A Phoenix Police mobile command trailer is set up at a crime scene in this file photo from social m...

KTAR.com

Teen dead, 2 other people hospitalized after shootout at west Phoenix apartment complex

A teenager was killed and two other people were injured in a shootout at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Crime scene tape in focus, with a blurry Gilbert Police vehicle in the background....

KTAR.com

15-year-old arrested in connection with recent East Valley youth violence incident

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested last week in connection with a recent case of youth violence in the East Valley, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Silver Alert canceled after man missing in Wickenburg found safe