PHOENIX — It looked like a giant white comet shot across the Valley’s skies on Monday night.

It was actually a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched at around 7:30 p.m.

SpaceX launched the rocket, along with Starlink satellies, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The company also posted a video to social media showing the rocket lifting off.

The rocket was so huge it caused a stir in Phoenix, which is around 533 miles away from the base. Multiple Phoenicians took to X to share photos and videos of the rocket lifting up on the horizon.

Traffic cameras with the Arizona Department of Transportation also picked up the rocket.

Even people in Tucson could see the rocket.

SpaceX’s most recent update said the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.