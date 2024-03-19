Close
Why a giant rocket just shot up over the skies of metro Phoenix

Mar 18, 2024, 8:10 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm

Giant rocket from Space X Falcon 9 rocket seen in Phoenix...

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched in California. (Photo shared with KTAR News)

(Photo shared with KTAR News)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It looked like a giant white comet shot across the Valley’s skies on Monday night.

It was actually a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched at around 7:30 p.m.

SpaceX launched the rocket, along with Starlink satellies, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The company also posted a video to social media showing the rocket lifting off.

The rocket was so huge it caused a stir in Phoenix, which is around 533 miles away from the base. Multiple Phoenicians took to X to share photos and videos of the rocket lifting up on the horizon.

@ktarnews Did you see the #SpaceX launch tonight? A listener caputed this video from Chandler? #viral #new #launch #sky #space #ktarnews ♬ Desperate – NEFFEX & NoCopyrightSounds

Traffic cameras with the Arizona Department of Transportation also picked up the rocket.

Even people in Tucson could see the rocket.

SpaceX’s most recent update said the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

