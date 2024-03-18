PHOENIX – A nationally acclaimed Phoenix Mexican restaurant is closed temporarily after a fire broke out in the kitchen Sunday afternoon.

Nobody was injured during the incident at Cocina Madrigal, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Crews responded to reports about smoke from inside the restaurant on 16th Street north of Broadway Road around 4:15 p.m. and found an active fire in the kitchen.

“Firefighters were able to quickly evacuate the building while simultaneously attacking the flames. A ladder company was sent to the roof for vertical ventilation,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a media advisory.

Investigators were working to determine a cause, Keller said.

How long will Cocina Madrigal be closed after fire?

The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays, but visitors to the Cocina Madrigal website were greeted with a pop-up window with the following message: “Apologies. We are temporarily closed. We are looking forward to seeing you soon.”

Cocina Madrigal did not respond to an email Monday requesting more information about the closure.

The family-owned restaurant has been a staple on Yelp’s list of the nation’s top 100 places to eat in recent years. After reaching the No. 1 spot in 2022, Cocina Madrigal was No. 57 for 2023 and No. 52 on this year’s list.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.