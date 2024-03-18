Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man fatally stabbed during altercation in West Valley over weekend

Mar 18, 2024, 1:15 PM

Split image of file photos shows yellow tape at a crime scene on the left and a Glendale police veh...

Police responded to fatal stabbings in Glendale, Arizona, on consecutive days March 15-16, 2024. (Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

(Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Glendale on Saturday night, authorities said. It was the city’s second fatal stabbing in as many days.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near Glendale and 67th Avenues around 9:25 p.m. and found a 49-year-old man with life-threatening wounds, the Glendale Police Department said.

The victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.

A 50-year-old suspect whose name was not released was taken into custody afterward, police said.

RELATED STORIES

“Patrol officers learned an altercation had taken place between the victim and the suspect, which escalated into the stabbing. The relationship between them both is unknown,” Officer Moroni Mendez said in a media advisory Monday.

No other details were made available.

Saturday’s fatal stabbing was second in Glendale in two days

It homicide came a day after another man was stabbed to death less than a mile away in Glendale. There is no indication the incidents are related.

Daniel James Santiago, 18, died after getting stabbed near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Friday morning, police said.

Robert Leo Williams, 20, was arrested in that case and booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is seen using a veto stamp on an immigration bill on March 4, 2024. She ve...

Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes Arizona Starter Homes Act, which drew pushback from cities

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday vetoed a housing reform bill that would have prevented local governments from regulating home designs and lot sizes.

48 minutes ago

The leader of Jeff Lynne’s ELO is seen playing guitar and singing with band members behind him....

Kevin Stone

Hold on tight, Electric Light Orchestra fans: Jeff Lynne’s ELO coming to Phoenix

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will perform in Arizona for the first -- and last -- time under that name when the band stops in Phoenix this fall during its final tour.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Military veteran urges Arizona lawmakers to focus on U.S missing persons case

Video: Jeremy Schnell, Felisa Cárdenas, Arin Shae /KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: https://x.com/KTAR923 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ktarnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ktarnews/ KTAR PODCASTS: https://bit.ly/45Ox5nX

2 hours ago

Aliyah Alpert, left, and Isabelle Garcia pose with prizes and trophies after taking the top two spo...

Kevin Stone

13-year-old girls take top 2 spots of 2024 Arizona Spelling Bee, qualify for national competition

A home-schooled eighth grader from northern Arizona and an East Valley seventh grader took the top two places in the state spelling bee over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen and Soozie Tyrell and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform at BST Hyde P...

Kevin Stone

Bruce Springsteen raising money for St. Mary’s Food Bank during Phoenix concert

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen will raise money for St. Mary's Food Bank when he returns to action in Phoenix this week.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Man fatally stabbed during altercation in West Valley over weekend