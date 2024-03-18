PHOENIX – A man was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Glendale on Saturday night, authorities said. It was the city’s second fatal stabbing in as many days.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near Glendale and 67th Avenues around 9:25 p.m. and found a 49-year-old man with life-threatening wounds, the Glendale Police Department said.

The victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.

A 50-year-old suspect whose name was not released was taken into custody afterward, police said.

“Patrol officers learned an altercation had taken place between the victim and the suspect, which escalated into the stabbing. The relationship between them both is unknown,” Officer Moroni Mendez said in a media advisory Monday.

No other details were made available.

Saturday’s fatal stabbing was second in Glendale in two days

It homicide came a day after another man was stabbed to death less than a mile away in Glendale. There is no indication the incidents are related.

Daniel James Santiago, 18, died after getting stabbed near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Friday morning, police said.

Robert Leo Williams, 20, was arrested in that case and booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

