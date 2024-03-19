Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Whisk and mix: Family-friendly cooking studio opens in East Valley

Mar 18, 2024, 8:00 PM

Kids making food....

Flour Power Cooking Studio opened its first Arizona location in Mesa earlier this month. (Flour Power Cooking Studio Photo)

(Flour Power Cooking Studio Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — For little chefs in-the-making, or perhaps just for date night, a new cooking studio recently opened in Mesa.

Flour Power Cooking Studios opened its oven doors this month on Stapley Drive south of US 60. It’s the South Carolina-based company’s first Arizona location.

The studio, equipped with over 1,400 recipes, aims to create a culinary experience that’s enjoyable for all ages while encouraging participants to master their skills in the kitchen.

“At Flour Power Cooking Studios, there is something for everyone to create, no matter your age or ability,” Mesa-Gilbert owner-operator Michael Bialowitz said in a press release.

“Our kitchens are a space where creativity, imagination and education blend together. Most importantly, we want our guests to smile and have fun.”

Here’s what we know about classes offered at Flour Power

The family-friendly studio offers a range of events, from regular classes and membership options to a kid’s night out and adult sip-and-stirs.

Class lengths and difficulty levels vary, with parents/guardians able to select the age group and themes the child will participate in.

RELATED STORIES

Single 1½- or 2-hour cooking classes range from $39 to $64, with day camps priced according to the number of days offered.

There are also various membership options available, offering anywhere between one and four classes each month. The classes are designed for children ages 2½-17 and are achievement-based cooking classes, enabling kids to monitor their progress and find new recipes.

The studios are free from nuts and shellfish and will accommodate other allergens for their participants. Those with specific dietary needs must submit their information online before arriving to the studio.

Flour Power Cooking Studios already has locations in Colorado, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

Follow @suelenrivera

